uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.43.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $900.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.