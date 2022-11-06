Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $165.64 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00033790 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $165.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00342187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019921 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.59475806 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 510 active market(s) with $183,749,490.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.