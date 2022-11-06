Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.60 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and $163.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $7.35 or 0.00034629 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00328270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001290 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002629 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

