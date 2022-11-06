United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.85.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 9,718,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,353,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.