United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.49–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United Fire Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.02. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $219.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of United Fire Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765 over the last 90 days. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 47,653 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

