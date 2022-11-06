United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Trading Down 22.4 %

USM stock traded down $6.96 on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

