United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $19.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after buying an additional 742,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,870,000 after acquiring an additional 86,576 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

