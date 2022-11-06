United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.44.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $161,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

