UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNH traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.17. 3,513,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,285. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

