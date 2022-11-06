Unizen (ZCX) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $2.43 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

