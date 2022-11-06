USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.09 billion and approximately $2.34 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.00597835 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.64 or 0.31140238 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000348 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,095,549,212 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.