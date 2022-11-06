USDD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. USDD has a market capitalization of $721.95 million and approximately $48.39 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

