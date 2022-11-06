Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 428,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $145.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.