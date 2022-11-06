Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $146.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

