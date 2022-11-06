Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.91. The stock had a trading volume of 563,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

