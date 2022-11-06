Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,114. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

