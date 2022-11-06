Velas Price Tops $0.0372 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00087597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00069556 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006677 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,372,242,792 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

