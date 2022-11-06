Venus (XVS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00026542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $68.59 million and $1.73 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

