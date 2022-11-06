Vertcoin Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $44,128.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00329257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00122799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00741275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00568795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00229078 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,394,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

