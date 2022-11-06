Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

