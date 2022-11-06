Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,305. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

