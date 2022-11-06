Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Cap of $110.79 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $110.79 million and $19.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00021877 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.27 or 0.99994812 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.75958975 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $32,005,495.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

