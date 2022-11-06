Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Walmart by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 4,889,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,518. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.