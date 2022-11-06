Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.
Walmart stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
