Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,895,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $305.07 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.11 and a 200 day moving average of $314.11.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

