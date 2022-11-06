WAX Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. WAX has a market capitalization of $199.38 million and $17.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,958,834,520 coins and its circulating supply is 2,267,310,954 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,958,657,237.0635424 with 2,267,146,336.9245825 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08858877 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $17,939,619.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

