Wedbush Lowers Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Price Target to $16.00

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $49,520.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

