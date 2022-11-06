WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.80-16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$20.95-21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.32 billion. WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.80-$16.20 EPS.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:WCC traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,608. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 207,098 shares of company stock worth $25,603,210 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

