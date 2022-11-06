West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

