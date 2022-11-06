Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

