Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 57,976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Articles

