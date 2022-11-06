XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.61

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $227,077.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,715,293 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

