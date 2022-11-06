Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

