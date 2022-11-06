Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. TheStreet cut Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

