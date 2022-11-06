Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $617,452,000 after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after buying an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after buying an additional 163,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

TU stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

