Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

ANSYS stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

