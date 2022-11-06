Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,656.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,129 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

