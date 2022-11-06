Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.80 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ovintiv by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.4 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

