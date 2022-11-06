Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average of $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.71 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.