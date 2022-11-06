Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $170.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,350 ($38.73) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.09) to GBX 4,160 ($48.10) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

