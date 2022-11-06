Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,619 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

