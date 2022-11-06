Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

