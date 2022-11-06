Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in International Paper by 80.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 275,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 47,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 22.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

