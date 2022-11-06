YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0136 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $152,635.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00594848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,565.68 or 0.30984663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

