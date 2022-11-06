Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

NYSE YRD opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

