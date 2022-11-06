Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.86. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 70,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yiren Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

