Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.86. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 70,867 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yiren Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.
