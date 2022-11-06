Zambesigold Tops 1-Day Volume of $89,678.00 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002484 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $58.61 million and $89,678.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

