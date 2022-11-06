Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $822.68 million and $59.39 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $52.59 or 0.00247685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00085012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00066916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,643,594 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.