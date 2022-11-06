ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $567,983.24 and $53.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00244488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00085044 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.