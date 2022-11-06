Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Zillow Group



Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

